Oscar Countdown: Day 12: Best Actress

Oscar statue
AP photo

Like Best Actor, the Best Actress category this year is positively stacked. Jessica Chastain became the leader of the pack when she surprised at the SAGs for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." But the SAG membership is massive compared to the Academy, and while the acting branch is the biggest component of Oscar voters, voters from other disciplines could choose to go with Olivia Colman for "The Lost Daughter" based on the power of that screenplay, for example. Or they could want to give Nicole Kidman a long overdue second trophy nearly 20 years after her first. Then there's Kristen Stewart, who was snubbed by the SAGs, but got a nomination here for "Spencer." Her performance was fantastic, but the movie was not exactly well-received. Who should win, but won't? Penelope Cruz for "Parallel Mothers."

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

