Oscar Countdown: Day 12: Supporting Actress
Oscar Countdown: Day 12: Supporting Actress

Let's start with who won't win, and that's Amanda Seyfried for "Mank." She was great, and it's a huge moment for her career to get a nomination. And Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") is a big-deal nomination, too, for a comedy. Glenn Close was the best part of "Hillbilly Elegy," and this is her eighth nomination. The last time she was up two years ago for "The Wife," she lost to Olivia Colman – who is up this year for "The Father." But after her win at the SAGs, we're betting on Youn Yuh-jung as Soon-ja, the grandmother in "Minari." Her list of awards in her native South Korea is insane, and now she's going to break through with Western audiences.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

