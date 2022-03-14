 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 13: Best Actor

Oscar statue
AP photo

At long last, Will Smith is going to win an Oscar. Over the years, he's been so much more than just the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He's got a pair of other nominations the past 20 years, but his role as Richard Williams in "King Richard" has been the one to beat all season long. The spoiler candidate is Andrew Garfield for "tick, tick ... BOOM!," and Benedict Cumberbatch has to be a threat for "The Power of the Dog." But Smith's SAG win makes him the odds-on favorite. It's a ridiculously strong category this year when you consider Denzel Washington and Javier Bardem really don't have much of a chance.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region.

