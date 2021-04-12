Oscar Countdown: Day 13: Supporting Actor

The Supporting Actor category has some incredible nominees this year. On the outside looking in, likely, are LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah") and Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal"). And it probably would take a pretty big upset for Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami") to pull off a win — though he might win for Best Original Song. It looks like Daniel Kaluuya is the favorite for "Judas and the Black Messiah" with Sacha Baron Cohen in spoiler mode for "The Trial of the Chicago 7." Kaluuya beat out Cohen at the SAG Awards, and we often see repeat winners come Oscar night.