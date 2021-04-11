Oscar Countdown: Day 14: Adapted Screenplay

We've pretty much moved into lock-it-up mode for "Nomadland" in this category and a win for Chloe Zhao, who also directed. This year, it's hard to take the writers guild's winner in this category and apply it to the Oscars, simply because "Nomadland" was not eligible with the guild – and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" upset more serious fare like "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "One Night in Miami." It appears "Nomadland" will cruise here, but by all means, if you want a great under-the-radar nominee you might not otherwise pay attention to, "The White Tiger" (Netflix) deserves your two hours some night.