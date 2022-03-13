 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 14: Best Supporting Actress

  • 0
Oscar statue
AP photo

Ariana DeBose has been cleaning up with critics groups and also won at the SAGs for "West Side Story." Considering the SAG track record for predicting about 75 percent of the eventual acting Oscar winners, we can count on three of this year's four winners carrying over. I don't expect DeBose to be the one who doesn't win here, statistically speaking. The spoiler is Kirsten Dunst for "The Power of the Dog." But ask my favorite performance of the five this year, and you'll hear me pushing for Aunjanue Ellis in "King Richard."

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s hide and seek strategy for dealing with the press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts