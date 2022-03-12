 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 15: Best Supporting Actor

  • 0
Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

For weeks, this category looked like it was all locked up for Kodi Smit-McPhee, whose quiet performance in "The Power of the Dog" made him a breakout star, even though he's been around since he was a kid. But when Troy Kotsur won at the SAGs for "CODA," he became the frontrunner. A win for Kotsur would be monumental as a deaf actor, and he stole all Smit-McPhee's momentum. Smit-McPhee's costar, Jesse Plemons, probably was in just-glad-to-be-nominated territory, as is past winner J.K. Simmons for "Being the Ricardos." Ciaran Hinds could be lurking as a spoiler for "Belfast," but that seems pretty far-fetched with Kotsur's SAG win.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s hide and seek strategy for dealing with the press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts