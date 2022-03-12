Oscar Countdown: Day 15: Best Supporting Actor

For weeks, this category looked like it was all locked up for Kodi Smit-McPhee, whose quiet performance in "The Power of the Dog" made him a breakout star, even though he's been around since he was a kid. But when Troy Kotsur won at the SAGs for "CODA," he became the frontrunner. A win for Kotsur would be monumental as a deaf actor, and he stole all Smit-McPhee's momentum. Smit-McPhee's costar, Jesse Plemons, probably was in just-glad-to-be-nominated territory, as is past winner J.K. Simmons for "Being the Ricardos." Ciaran Hinds could be lurking as a spoiler for "Belfast," but that seems pretty far-fetched with Kotsur's SAG win.