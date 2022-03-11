Oscar Countdown: Day 16: Best Original Screenplay

"Licorice Pizza" is Paul Thomas Anderson's ninth directorial effort, and in 25 years or so, only two of them haven't gotten multiple Oscar nominations ("Hard Eight" and "Punch Drunk Love"). Surely he's a modern-era great, and it looks like he's finally going to win an Oscar for his writing. If there's a spoiler, it could be "Belfast," which for a long time was thought to be the frontrunner for Best Picture – and is likely to get shut out on the night if it can't win for its screenplay from director Kenneth Branagh. "Don't Look Up" truly is original and outlandish, but probably can't compete with PTA. "King Richard" is going to get a win for Will Smith, and "The Worst Person in the World" is a fantastic nominee that sadly won't have enough traction to compete.