Oscar Countdown: Day 16: Film Editing

The American Cinema Editors won't hand out their awards for another week. Then we might get a great clue for the Oscar winner. But right now, there are two easily deserving winners: "The Trial of the Chicago 7," which has to go back and forth from present to flashbacks and do it seamlessly enough to not lose us, and "Sound of Metal," which is a little more linear, but has other challenges in the way of incorporating the sound design into things. "Nomadland" could be a threat, just because it's likely to win Best Picture, and there's a natural correlation.