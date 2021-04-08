 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oscar Countdown: Day 16: Film Editing
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 16: Film Editing

The American Cinema Editors won't hand out their awards for another week. Then we might get a great clue for the Oscar winner. But right now, there are two easily deserving winners: "The Trial of the Chicago 7," which has to go back and forth from present to flashbacks and do it seamlessly enough to not lose us, and "Sound of Metal," which is a little more linear, but has other challenges in the way of incorporating the sound design into things. "Nomadland" could be a threat, just because it's likely to win Best Picture, and there's a natural correlation.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Godzilla vs. Kong"

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts