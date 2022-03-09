 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 18: Animated Feature

Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Disney's "Encanto" doesn't win. It has one of the most popular songs in the world right now, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," and Disney didn't even submit it for Original Song consideration. But that song's popularity likely will help ensure an Oscar win for the film. That's a bummer for "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," which would be a great spoiler or even frontrunner if "Encanto" wasn't in the race. Disney-Pixar's "Luca" is great, and so is Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon," but they're miles behind the top two. "Flee" will have to be satisfied making history as the first film nominated for Animated Feature, Documentary Feature and International Feature – a truly remarkable feat.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

