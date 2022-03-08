 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 19: International Film

Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

Some years, seeing all the international nominees can be a bit of a slog. This year, it was a delight. Out in front of the pack is "Drive My Car," from Japan, which also is nominated for Best Picture. Right at three hours long, it can be a patience test for those who don't love the thought of reading subtitles. Heck, the opening credits don't roll until more than 40 minutes into the film! But it's a fantastic piece of work that is the favorite based on its Best Picture nomination. A spoiler could come in the form of "The Worst Person in the World," which has come on strong and also got a surprise nomination for Original Screenplay. "Flee" is in here, as well, and any other year would be a worthy winner, as would "The Hand of God" from Italy, which can be found on Netflix. "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" is a joy, but likely not a serious threat.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

