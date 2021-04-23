 Skip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 2: Best Picture Nominee: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Oscar Countdown: Day 2: Best Picture Nominee: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" picked up six nominations and for a good while now has been considered to be right there ready to spoil "Nomadland" and its Best Picture hopes. Aaron Sorkin is up for both Director and Original Screenplay, but he most likely will come up short in both categories. Sacha Baron Cohen is likely to miss out for Supporting Actor, as well. The movie's editing might have a good chance at a trophy. But the biggest key win for the film so far is its SAG win for the acting ensemble – SAG's equivalent of Best Picture.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

