Oscar Countdown: Day 2: CODA

"CODA" is the one film in this year's Best Picture nominees that it's just really hard to not get behind and root for. The title is an acronym for Child Of Deaf Adults, and it's the story of a high school senior in a New England fishing town who has a gift for singing, but can't quite put everything together because she's counted on too much as the only hearing person in her house of two deaf parents and a deaf older brother. Apple TV+ paid a record price to acquire it after Sundance, and the gamble paid off. There's a path for it to win Best Picture, too – but it will be hard considering it's not up for Editing or Director. Still, if it's the No. 2 film on more ballots than not, it could pull off a stunner the way "Parasite," "Green Book," "Moonlight" and "Spotlight" have in recent years. Troy Kotsur has pulled away in the Best Supporting Actor race, and it could pull off Adapted Screenplay for Sian Heder, who also directed it. With just three total nominations, there's still precedent for it to win Best Picture with that few. But when none of them are for editing or directing, the math and history doesn't work out very well. But we see new surprises and trends that are bucked every year – why couldn't this be one of them?