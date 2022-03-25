 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oscar Countdown: Day 2: CODA

  • 0
Oscar statue
AP photo

"CODA" is the one film in this year's Best Picture nominees that it's just really hard to not get behind and root for. The title is an acronym for Child Of Deaf Adults, and it's the story of a high school senior in a New England fishing town who has a gift for singing, but can't quite put everything together because she's counted on too much as the only hearing person in her house of two deaf parents and a deaf older brother. Apple TV+ paid a record price to acquire it after Sundance, and the gamble paid off. There's a path for it to win Best Picture, too – but it will be hard considering it's not up for Editing or Director. Still, if it's the No. 2 film on more ballots than not, it could pull off a stunner the way "Parasite," "Green Book," "Moonlight" and "Spotlight" have in recent years. Troy Kotsur has pulled away in the Best Supporting Actor race, and it could pull off Adapted Screenplay for Sian Heder, who also directed it. With just three total nominations, there's still precedent for it to win Best Picture with that few. But when none of them are for editing or directing, the math and history doesn't work out very well. But we see new surprises and trends that are bucked every year – why couldn't this be one of them?

People are also reading…

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The greatest movies never made

The greatest movies never made

Even auteurs like Spike Lee, Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock have had passion projects shelved due to overly ambitious plans, studios afraid to take risks, and laughably enormous budgets.

A look at every Oscar Best Picture winner ever

A look at every Oscar Best Picture winner ever

Here's a look at every Best Picture winner going all the way back to the first Oscars ceremony. Call it a trip down memory lane and a great way to catch up on some bona fide classics at the same time. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Halle Berry finds it 'heartbreaking' she's still the only Black Best Actress Oscar winner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts