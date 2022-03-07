 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 20: Documentary Feature

Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

This year's documentary category has a history-maker in it. "Flee" is the first film in Oscars history to be nominated for Documentary Feature, International Feature and Animated Feature. It's a remarkable recollection of a gay man's past fleeing Afghanistan for Denmark as a refugee. It could get a lot of support here because voters will know it's not likely to beat "Drive My Car" or "Encanto" in the International and Animated categories. Right there with it, though, is "Summer of Soul," which uses incredible footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival in New York that was lost in a basement for dozens of years. Support for that one will come because of its director, Questlove from the band The Roots. "Ascension," "Attica" and "Writing with Fire," while all great, likely are just happy to be nominated.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

