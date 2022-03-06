Oscar Countdown: Day 21: Film Editing

Editing always is an interesting reveal on Oscar night. For starters, it's been historically almost impossible to win Best Picture without also getting a nomination for Film Editing. And nearly two-thirds of the time, the Editing winner wins Best Picture. That hasn't been the case as often in recent years, which is why it wouldn't be a shock to see "Dune" win this category, but "The Power of the Dog" take home Best Picture – and that feels like the way things are likely to go. "Don't Look Up" could play spoiler. But "Dune" is so epic in its scale and complexity that it is automatically at the front of the pack.