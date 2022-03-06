 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Oscar Countdown: Day 21: Film Editing

  • 0
Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

Editing always is an interesting reveal on Oscar night. For starters, it's been historically almost impossible to win Best Picture without also getting a nomination for Film Editing. And nearly two-thirds of the time, the Editing winner wins Best Picture. That hasn't been the case as often in recent years, which is why it wouldn't be a shock to see "Dune" win this category, but "The Power of the Dog" take home Best Picture – and that feels like the way things are likely to go. "Don't Look Up" could play spoiler. But "Dune" is so epic in its scale and complexity that it is automatically at the front of the pack.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts