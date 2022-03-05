 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 22: Production Design

  • 0
Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

"Dune" and "Nightmare Alley" are the frontrunners for their production design and set decoration. "Dune" built new planets in massive size. The scale was much smaller on "Nightmare Alley," which recreated a working sideshow carnival from 80 years ago – and all the glorious little details that went with it. The contrasts to the macabre carnival were the fancy-pants, high society Chicago sets in the same film. "Nightmare Alley" showed a wide range, but it will be hard to beat "Dune," which could win just by sheer overwhelming size. "The Power of the Dog," "West Side Story" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth" won't be major players in the race.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts