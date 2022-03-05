Oscar Countdown: Day 22: Production Design

"Dune" and "Nightmare Alley" are the frontrunners for their production design and set decoration. "Dune" built new planets in massive size. The scale was much smaller on "Nightmare Alley," which recreated a working sideshow carnival from 80 years ago – and all the glorious little details that went with it. The contrasts to the macabre carnival were the fancy-pants, high society Chicago sets in the same film. "Nightmare Alley" showed a wide range, but it will be hard to beat "Dune," which could win just by sheer overwhelming size. "The Power of the Dog," "West Side Story" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth" won't be major players in the race.