Oscar Countdown: Day 23: Cinematography

All indications are this is a two-film race between "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune." We've mentioned it before: "Dune" very likely could dominate the technical categories, and that includes Cinematography for Greig Fraser, who was nominated five years ago for "Lion" and who recently shot three episodes of the first season of "The Mandalorian." But the leader may be Ari Wegner, the director of photography for "The Power of the Dog" – and only the second woman nominated in the category after Rachel Morrison for "Mudbound" a few years ago. She'd be the first woman to win the category – and it would come in a year when director Jane Campion is likely to win her second Oscar. It would be great if "Nightmare Alley" had a little more of a shot, but along with "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and West Side Story," it's just happy to be there.