Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 24: Visual Effects

Robert Blaszkiewicz

It would be pretty stunning if "Dune" got so many nominations in the technical categories, but didn't win for Visual Effects. It feels like that is one of this year's slam dunks. Kudos to the Academy's Visual Effects branch for the nomination for "Free Guy," which was one of last year's most fun and clever theater-going distractions. Its special effects were outstanding, but it's not a major threat to "Dune." Neither is "No Time to Die." And while I'd love to see a win for "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" or "Spider-Man: No Way Home," this award appears to be teed up nicely for "Dune."

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

