Oscar Countdown: Day 25: Costume Design

Legendary British costume designer Jenny Beavan is nominated for the 11th time. She has two Oscars already and "Cruella" very well might give her a third. She won for "A Room with a View" way back in 1986 and again nearly 30 years later for "Mad Max: Fury Road." Her competition appears to be from four-time nominee Jacqueline West, who shares a nomination for "Dune" with Bob Morgan, who stepped up after years in costume supervisor roles to do his first feature film design work. West's work for "The Revenant" lost to Beavan seven years ago, but this could be her shot at payback. Also in the race, "Nightmare Alley" probably is not getting enough attention; its period costumes, from black tie to circus carnival rag-tag chic, were amazing. "West Side Story" had great '50s costumes, but it's not a real player here. "Cyrano" is the one film here that normally would be a frontrunner just based on the period it's set in. But it only hit theaters in late February, so it feels like any challenge it might make would have to be from a truly late surge. Given "Cruella" is set in the world of fashion design, it's a safe pick.