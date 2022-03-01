Oscar Countdown: Day 26: Makeup and Hairstyling

Let's just pause for a minute right out of the gate and acknowledge the fact that "Coming 2 America," the sequel we never knew we needed (because we probably didn't need it), is an Oscar nominee? It's not going to win – even though it won three categories at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. Neither, likely, is "House of Gucci," which in a bit of a shocker landed just one total nomination when many pundits figured it for a handful. Disney's "Cruella" could be a spoiler threat. But it looks like "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" is the leading candidate followed by "Dune," which is likely to get a lot of support for every technical category it's up for. Because the very nature of the category is so integral to the lead Tammy Faye Bakker character, though, it's the one to beat – particularly because it's hard to even know it's Jessica Chastain under that transformation.