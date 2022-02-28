Oscar Countdown: Day 27: Sound

The Oscars combined the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories into one overall Sound category a couple years back, largely because so few people truly knew the difference between the two. For those who did, though, now things are a little more muddled. What gets the edge? A loud, effects-driven film like "Dune" or "No Time to Die" – notable for being mixed in Dolby Atmos for an overwhelming surround-sound experience? Or something that relies on the crispness of the songs, like a musical like "West Side Story"? Or is it a dialogue and ambient sound-heavy picture like "The Power of the Dog"? The safest bet is on "Dune," which is likely to clean up the below-the-line technical categories like this one. Frankly, it accomplishes a bit of everything with sound effects, dialogue and a brilliant score that doesn't overpower either.