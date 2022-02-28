 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Oscar Countdown: Day 27: Sound

  • 0
Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

The Oscars combined the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories into one overall Sound category a couple years back, largely because so few people truly knew the difference between the two. For those who did, though, now things are a little more muddled. What gets the edge? A loud, effects-driven film like "Dune" or "No Time to Die" – notable for being mixed in Dolby Atmos for an overwhelming surround-sound experience? Or something that relies on the crispness of the songs, like a musical like "West Side Story"? Or is it a dialogue and ambient sound-heavy picture like "The Power of the Dog"? The safest bet is on "Dune," which is likely to clean up the below-the-line technical categories like this one. Frankly, it accomplishes a bit of everything with sound effects, dialogue and a brilliant score that doesn't overpower either.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

CODA takes home biggest prize at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts