Oscar Countdown: Day 3: Belfast

One of the most famous scenes from the 1994 movie "Natural Born Killers" was shot in Hammond, specifically at the Hammond City Hall. The interior and exterior of the vintage 1930s building were used to recreate a city courtroom for a scene with Woody Harrelson's character plunging a knife into another man. Alas, much of the scene was cut from the final released film. The water towers in Calumet City can also be spotted in the movie.

The movie, starring Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis and Tom Sizemore, was released in 1994.

