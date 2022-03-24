 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 3: Belfast

  • 0
Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

"Belfast" was thought to be just about neck-and-neck with "The Power of the Dog" for Best Picture this past fall. But "Dog" kept pulling away a little bit at a time. Then "CODA" won at the SAGs for ensemble cast and turned it into the little engine that could. There still is a path that "Belfast" could take to win Best Picture – but it would have to beat "Dog" on a bunch of ballots and basically be No. 2 on everything else. That's not likely to happen with "CODA" coming on strong. Still, Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical film about the start of civil unrest in Northern Ireland in the late '60s truly is fantastic. Branagh is up for Best Director, as well as Original Screenplay – which probably is his best shot at a win for the film. Ciaran Hinds and Dame Judi Dench are up for supporting roles, and its nominations haul is rounded out with Van Morrison's original song and Sound.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The greatest movies never made

The greatest movies never made

Even auteurs like Spike Lee, Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock have had passion projects shelved due to overly ambitious plans, studios afraid to take risks, and laughably enormous budgets.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five popular artists who have never won a Grammy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts