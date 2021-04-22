 Skip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 3: Best Picture Nominee: 'Promising Young Woman'
With five nominations, "Promising Young Woman" is being looked at as this year's potential "Parasite" or "Moonlight" or "Spotlight" – the one that could sneak up on a lot of people to take the top prize. How can it do that? Well, it needs to get a lot of No. 1 votes for Best Picture, and when it doesn't, it needs mostly No. 2s. Stranger things have happened. Carey Mulligan certainly could hear her name called for Best Actress as a woman out to avenge the death of her friend, a rape victim. Emerald Fennell has made an incredibly strong first feature, and her directing nomination is huge. She's a likely winner for Original Screenplay. Mulligan's Best Actress race, though, may be the tightest in years.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

