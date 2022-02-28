Oscar Countdown: Day 30: Animated Short Subject

It was a bit of a stunner when Disney's "Us Again," on the shortlist of 15 contenders, was snubbed for a nomination. That makes "Robin Robin" a pretty clear favorite to win. It's a clever half-hour film about a robin raised by a family of mice. Through Netflix, it's got the widest reach of any of the nominees, and it has Emmy winner Gillian Anderson and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant in two of its voice roles. Search YouTube for nominee "Affairs of the Art." "The Windshield Wiper," "Boxballet" and "Bestia" are worthy nominees. But this seems like a slam dunk for "Robin Robin."
- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent
Eloise Marie Valadez
Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.
