Oscar Countdown: Day 31: Live Action Short Subject

If you want to see most of the nominees for Live Action Short, you'll likely have to attend a marathon screening in the city. But it'll be worth the effort. "The Long Goodbye" likely is the odds-on favorite this year. It's a film starring Riz Ahmed, the first Muslim with a Best Actor nomination ("Sound of Metal" last year), and it's an accompaniment piece that goes with his concept rap album of the same name. You can check out "On My Mind" on YouTube courtesy of The New Yorker. It's a touching dark-horse candidate. "Please Hold" is a maddening and creative look at a future prison system. "Take and Run" is scary and sad enough that it probably won't win. But "The Dress" might be right there to threaten Ahmed's shot at his first Oscar.