Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 32: Documentary Short Subject

Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

Welcome to 32 days of buildup to the 94th Annual Academy Awards – the Oscars. Each day in this Oscars Countdown, we'll take a look at a different category on the way to the Oscars on March 27. In the final 10 days, we'll dive into each of the 10 films up for Best Picture. Netflix has become a huge player in the documentary game, and the streaming service has three nominees this year: "Audible," "Three Songs for Benazir" and "Lead Me Home." But the New York Times-distributed "The Queen of Basketball," about the first woman drafted into the NBA, may be leading the pack. And "When We Were Bullies" is a pretty incredible look back at a grade school bullying incident 50 years in the past. If you check out just one from Netflix, make it "Audible," about a football team at an all-deaf school.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

