 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 4: West Side Story

  • 0
Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

A lot of people thought legendary director Steven Spielberg took a pretty big chance doing his first musical, a remake of "West Side Story." After all, did the 1961 movie of the 1950s musical really need a reboot? And was the visionary who gave us "Jaws" and the Indiana Jones films and "E.T." and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" the right person to do it? It turned out he was. Ariana DeBose has Best Supporting Actress locked up, though that's likely to be the flim's only trophy Sunday night. Spielberg is up for directing, but won't beat Jane Campion. The film also is up for its costumes, Sound and Production Design.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The greatest movies never made

The greatest movies never made

Even auteurs like Spike Lee, Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock have had passion projects shelved due to overly ambitious plans, studios afraid to take risks, and laughably enormous budgets.

Oscar Countdown: Day 5: Dune

Oscar Countdown: Day 5: Dune

"Dune" trails only "The Power of the Dog" for most nominations this year. It landed 10 nods. Considering it surprisingly missed out on Best Di…

Watch Now: Related Video

These five famous actors have never won an Oscar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts