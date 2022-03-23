Oscar Countdown: Day 4: West Side Story

A lot of people thought legendary director Steven Spielberg took a pretty big chance doing his first musical, a remake of "West Side Story." After all, did the 1961 movie of the 1950s musical really need a reboot? And was the visionary who gave us "Jaws" and the Indiana Jones films and "E.T." and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" the right person to do it? It turned out he was. Ariana DeBose has Best Supporting Actress locked up, though that's likely to be the flim's only trophy Sunday night. Spielberg is up for directing, but won't beat Jane Campion. The film also is up for its costumes, Sound and Production Design.