Oscar Countdown: Day 5: Best Picture Nominee: 'Sound of Metal'
urgent
Oscar Countdown: Day 5: Best Picture Nominee: 'Sound of Metal'

"Sound of Metal" brought in six nominations for the story of a heavy metal drummer and recovering addict who loses most of his hearing. Riz Ahmed is sensational in the lead role, and Paul Raci is phenomenal as a man who runs a shelter for deaf recovering addicts. Frankly, Ahmed's was my favorite male performance this year, period, but he'll have a hard time overcoming the desire to give Chadwick Boseman a posthumous Oscar. I'd be stunned if "Sound of Metal" doesn't win Best Sound, though.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

