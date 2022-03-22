 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 5: Dune

Robert Blaszkiewicz

"Dune" trails only "The Power of the Dog" for most nominations this year. It landed 10 nods. Considering it surprisingly missed out on Best Director for Denis Villeneuve and didn't get any acting nominations, the fact it hit double digits is a testament to how amazing it is from a technical standpoint. It's not really a threat to win Best Picture, but it almost certainly will end the night with the most trophies in the below-the-line categories. It's likely to win for Hans Zimmer's score, as well as Cinematography, Production Design, Sound and Visual Effects. It could snag one for Editing, too.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

