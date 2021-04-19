 Skip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 6: Best Picture Nominee: 'Mank'
alert urgent
Oscar Countdown: Day 6: Best Picture Nominee: 'Mank'

"Mank" led the field this year with 10 nominations. It's the story of Herman Mankiewicz's time writing the screenplay for "Citizen Kane," which is regarded by many as the greatest film of all time. It's told from Mankiewicz's perspective through quite a few flashbacks, and it's shot brilliantly in black and white by Erik Messerschmidt, who could be a threat for Cinematography. Gary Oldman is up for Best Actor in the title role, and Amanda Seyfried has her first nomination for Supporting Actress. But both are long shots, as is David Fincher for Best Director. Where "Mank" is likely to take home a prize is Production Design for its incredible attention to detail with its sets and props.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

