Oscar Countdown: Day 6: King Richard

Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

"King Richard" was one of the most enjoyable movie-watching experiences I had of all this year's nominees. It's the story of how legendary tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams were guided into the start of their careers by their father, Richard Williams. It could have been about as average as a lot of movies about how sports stars became sports stars tend to be, but thanks to a standout cast and some fantastic performances, it's truly a fantastic film. Will Smith is going to win his first Oscar for Best Actor, and if Aunjanue Ellis missed out on a nomination, it would have been criminal. It's also up for Original Screenplay, Editing and Original Song for "Be Alive," sung by Beyonc and co-written by her.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

