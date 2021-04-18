Oscar Countdown: Day 7: Best Picture Nominee: 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

"Judas and the Black Messiah," a biopic about Illinois Black Panthers head Fred Hampton and his betrayal by an FBI informant, picked up six nominations. The film likely is no threat for Best Picture, particularly because it didn't get an Editing nomination, but Daniel Kaluuya might be a slam dunk for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Hampton. Kaluuya has picked up key wins from the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Critics Choice. His SAG win doesn't make him a lock, but winning those other precursors certainly helps. It's likely Kaluuya is the film's only win – but it could be a threat for Best Original Song for "Fight for You."