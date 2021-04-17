 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oscar Countdown: Day 8: Best Picture Nominee: 'The Father'
Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 8: Best Picture Nominee: 'The Father'

For the next eight days, we'll take a look at one Best Picture nominee per day leading into the awards. We start with "The Father," which picked up a total of six nominations, including Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins and Best Supporting Actress for Olivia Colman. Both give extraordinary performances, particularly Hopkins as an aging man dealing with memory loss. Hopkins won at the BAFTAs, and the screenplay won there, as well – but those weren't that surprising since it's a British film. Six nods is a great accomplishment, and it's a great film – albeit one that can be difficult and frustrating to watch sometimes. Its best shot for an Oscar might be in that Adapted Screenplay category for director Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts