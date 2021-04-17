Oscar Countdown: Day 8: Best Picture Nominee: 'The Father'

For the next eight days, we'll take a look at one Best Picture nominee per day leading into the awards. We start with "The Father," which picked up a total of six nominations, including Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins and Best Supporting Actress for Olivia Colman. Both give extraordinary performances, particularly Hopkins as an aging man dealing with memory loss. Hopkins won at the BAFTAs, and the screenplay won there, as well – but those weren't that surprising since it's a British film. Six nods is a great accomplishment, and it's a great film – albeit one that can be difficult and frustrating to watch sometimes. Its best shot for an Oscar might be in that Adapted Screenplay category for director Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton.