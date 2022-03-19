 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oscar Countdown Day 8: Don’t Look Up

Oscar Countdown: Day 8: Don't Look Up

Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

Perhaps the most divisive film up for Best Picture this year is "Don't Look Up," which seemed to have two camps: Love It or Hate It. Those who loved it absolutely seemed to get what director Adam McKay was going for. Those who hated it may have had the fact it's a black comedy and supposed to be farcical in a way go right over their heads. It's up for three other awards, including McKay's screenplay with David Sirota, Nicholas Britell's original score and Film Editing. It stands a very solid chance to win for the screenplay.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

