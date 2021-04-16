 Skip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 9: Best Director
Oscar Countdown: Day 9: Best Director

It looks like a woman is going to win Best Director for just the second time in Oscars history. Chloe Zhao is the odds-on favorite for "Nomadland," which she also wrote and produced. The only other woman to win the category was Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker" 11 years ago. This year also saw a second female director nominated – and it's the first time that has happened. But Emerald Fennell would be a pretty major upset if she won for "Promising Young Woman." If Zhao has competition, it's probably David Fincher for "Mank," just for the overall scope of the thing and the way it was written and shot. But it looks like this is all Zhao.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

