Oscar Countdown

Oscar Countdown: Day 9: Drive My Car

Oscar statue
Robert Blaszkiewicz

On the heels of "Parasite" winning Best Picture two years ago, another international film made the Best Picture cut this time around. "Drive My Car" is the first Japanese movie to get a Best Picture nomination, and director Ryusuke Hamaguchi is nominated, as well. It's the odds-on favorite to win for International Feature, and it's up for Adapted Screenplay, as well. The one knock on it seems to be its three-hour run time. The opening credits don't roll until more than 40 minutes into the picture. But for those who don't speak Japanese and can handle three hours of subtitles, it's an absolutely brilliant piece of film art.

- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

