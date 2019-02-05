For Costume Design, it's always a safe bet to go with a period piece, especially one dealing with royalty. That makes "The Favourite" the, uhhh, favorite, followed by "Mary Queen of Scots." If Sandy Powell wins for "The Favourite," she will beat herself – she's also up for "Mary Poppins Returns." Amazingly, it's the third time she's been a dual nominee in the category. She has three prior Oscars. Alexandra Byrne dressed "Mary Queen of Scots" and is a past winner for "Elizabeth: The Golden Age." The Makeup/Hairstyling category has just three nominees each year, but seems to be locked up for "Vice" and the transformation that occurred to make Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Oscar Countdown 19 Days: Costume design, Makeup/Hairstyling
- Matt Erickson Times Correspondent
