Maybe the surest bet at the Oscars this year is that "Shallow," from "A Star is Born," is going to win Best Original Song. The shame of it is, it could be the only Oscar the movie wins – but at least Lady Gaga will get closer to EGOT status.
The runner-up probably is "All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar from "Black Panther." Those two songs will be performed live on the broadcast. But you can expect to see Gaga up there with her songwriters accepting the prize. Original Score is a little closer. but it's looking good for Nicholas Brittell and his music for "If Beale Street Could Talk." He also was nominated two years ago for his other collaboration with director Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight" – which won Best Picture. Ludwig Goransson's music for "Black Panther" is lurking for a potential upset. The crazy thing is, Justin Hurwitz was thought to be a lock to win for his "First Man" score – but he didn't even get an Oscar nomination despite wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.