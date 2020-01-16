Today, we kick off 24 days of buildup to the 92nd annual Academy Awards. For Best International Film, "Roma" was up in this category last year and went into the show as the betting favorite to also win Best Picture. This year, another international film is in the running for the top prize: "Parasite," from South Korea. It's a big long shot for Best Picture, but seems like a sure bet here. It's one of the most creative stories of the year, which is why it's also up for Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), who also wrote the nominated screenplay. It's a shame the brilliant "Pain and Glory" (Spain) from Pedro Almodovar came along this particular year against "Parasite." Of note, "Honeyland" is nominated here as well as in Documentary Feature, where it could be in a tight battle with "American Factory," which is the first documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company for Netflix.
– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent
