'Palm Springs' arrives for the Groundhog Days of quarantine

“We’ve all been asked to sit with ourselves, and that can be really difficult. That’s what happens in the film for Sarah for the first time, and it’s a nightmare,” says Milioti. “The silver lining of that is that we, white people, had to sit in the discomfort of ‘Oh my God.’ We had to watch things. We had to sit in the horror of it all and there was no distraction.”

Samberg calls it “an interesting moment to be putting out a comedy."

“The last thing you want is to feel like you’re distracting from what’s going on right now. I think it’s a moment of wanting to stay vigilant and focused and engaged,” he says. “As someone who is trying to be that way, I also find that at the end of the day, when I put the kid to bed, we want to put on something light half the time to give ourselves a momentary break.”

They’ve all found themselves living a strange version of the movie they created. But there are some positives. The main upside, says Samberg, is spending more time with his wife, musician Joanna Newsom, and young daughter. Siara, who with his wife is soon expecting the birth of their second child, hasn’t minded the repetitive days. “I’m cool with being stuck in the monotony,” he says.