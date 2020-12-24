Pixar's 'Soul' joins mid-life crisis, jazz fantasia

This comes through not just in 22's journey but Joe's too, as he tries desperately to return to his life and realize his long-held ambition. In the end, Joe may remind some of Burt Lancaster's Archibald “Moonlight” Graham in “Field of Dreams," another who returns from beyond to get another swing at an unrealized dream — and in doing so only realizes how good he had it, in the first place.

But the meaning of “Soul” also comes through in the pointillist realism of Pixar. As delightful as its imagery of the afterlife is, the best stuff might be back on Earth. It would spoil things to say too much, but Joe and 22 land back in New York in a body-swap twist that includes a therapy cat. Not all of this works, in the end; “Soul” is seeking such a high plane of sublimity that it's sometimes forcing Pixar-styled transcendence a little too much.

But the landscapes of “Soul” are full of life. City streets teem with it. This is, undoubtedly, the best the Manhattan subway has ever looked. Little joys — pepperoni pizza, lollipops, helicopter seeds spiraling to the ground — steadily accumulate. And “Soul” turns out to be not an exploration of the afterlife but a wondrous whirligig of daily life.

“Soul,” a Walt Disney Co. release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for thematic elements and some language. Running time: 100 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0