Presenting the classics: Mark Spencer hosts Lakeshore Public Media's film series

Mark Spencer is always open to starting a new venture.

Spencer, who is director of community arts for the Gary Community School Corporation as well as a film director, has stepped into the role of host of Lakeshore Public Media's "Lakeshore Classic Movies" series.

"They asked me to consider hosting the program in the fall," Spencer said. His hosting duties became official this month with the debut of the new season of the show.

Spencer said each month there will be a different theme for the films shown. The January theme is Westerns and films will be featured on Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings.

"I thought this would be a fun experience and a new venture to explore," Spencer said.

"I'm so proud to have filmmaker, theater producer/director, arts advocate and Northwest Indiana native Mark Spencer as the new host of 'Lakeshore Classic Movies' for Chicagoland,” said James A. Muhammad, president and CEO at Lakeshore Public Media.

Spencer said when he's told what movies will be screened for the show he does his own research to find out a little more about them.