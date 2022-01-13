Presenting the classics: Mark Spencer hosts Lakeshore Public Media's film series

Mark Spencer is always open to starting a new venture.
Spencer, who is director of community arts for the Gary Community School Corporation as well as a film director, has stepped into the role of host of Lakeshore Public Media's "Lakeshore Classic Movies" series.
"They asked me to consider hosting the program in the fall," Spencer said. His hosting duties became official this month with the debut of the new season of the show.
Spencer said each month there will be a different theme for the films shown. The January theme is Westerns and films will be featured on Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings.
"I thought this would be a fun experience and a new venture to explore," Spencer said.
"I'm so proud to have filmmaker, theater producer/director, arts advocate and Northwest Indiana native Mark Spencer as the new host of 'Lakeshore Classic Movies' for Chicagoland,” said James A. Muhammad, president and CEO at Lakeshore Public Media.
Spencer said when he's told what movies will be screened for the show he does his own research to find out a little more about them.
He said this month it's exciting to talk about the various Westerns featured in the series. The films star many movie popular performers including acting favorite John Wayne.
"I have such a respect and enthusiasm for classic films," Spencer said. He added he has been a fan of the films of Wayne and Errol Flynn throughout his life.
"I would also watch Abbott and Costello and Laurel and Hardy," he said. "My all-time favorite was "Mickey Rooney," Spencer added.
Spencer said hosting "Lakeshore Classic Movies" is a wonderful opportunity.
"I'm grateful to Lakeshore Public Media for the opportunity to do this and also for the opportunity to connect with the greater Gary community," the new host said.
Spencer, who has directed various films through the years, recently wrote and directed the movie "For the Love of the Game."
His film stars Gary native and MLB Hall of Fame nominee, LaTroy Hawkins, Val Warner, formerly of "Windy City Live," GMS student Jamey Jones and West Side Leadership Academy student Kayla Carpure.
In the series "Lakeshore Classic Movies," viewers will see a variety of films including "A Star is Born" and "Last Time I Saw Paris."
Among Westerns to be shown this month are:
"Vengeance Valley" at 10 p.m. Jan. 15
"Santa Fe Trail" and "McLintock," starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 16
"My Pal Trigger," at 10 p.m. Jan. 22
"The Big Trees" and Kansas Pacific," starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 23
"The Outlaw" at 10 p.m. Jan. 29
"Abilene Town" and "Rage at Dawn," starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 30
