Q&A: Brian De Palma on why movies should be beautiful

AP: Why is “Are Snakes Necessary?” a book and not a movie?

De Palma: Too many ideas and not enough time to make all the movies. You write a lot of stuff that never makes it into a movie. With my partner, Susan, we just basically did it because we had fun doing it. We had never written a novel before, neither of us. I had an idea for a script I had never developed based on the Edwards campaign and the girl (Rielle Hunter, the woman he had an affair with) making webisodes, those little intimate things she shot. As I was watching this happen, being a director, you can see someone flirting with the camera. We started with that.

AP: A few years ago at the Tribeca Film Festival, I saw a restoration of “Scarface” and was overwhelmed by the colors. I don’t normally sit up close in a theater, but I did then.

De Palma: I did too. I hadn’t seen “Scarface” in years. I’m always amazed by the performances. The acting, it’s like “Yikes.” It doesn’t get old. It’s extremely vivid.

AP: Do you think that kind of bold, widescreen filmmaking is still being practiced?

