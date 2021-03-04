'Raya and the Last Dragon’ is a dazzling adventure

“Raya” gets off to a bit of a slow start but stick with it. Once she sets out on her mission, things pick up considerably thanks in no small part to the introduction of Sisu, played by Awkwafina, who doesn’t try to disguise her wonderfully distinctive voice. Raya discovers Sisu is not quite the hero she is looking for, but that’s just part of the journey. Along the way their brood grows with others displaced and orphaned by the Druun and Raya must confront her main foe, a Princess from another land, Namaari (Gemma Chan) who is part of the reason things went awry in the first place.

The animation is both stunning and very computer generated. Sometimes extended shots of the humans talking can start to feel like the uncanny valley and it makes you miss the hand drawn elements of the form. But hand drawn animation also wouldn’t be able to create the stunning vistas and astoundingly lifelike water. It’s a compromise and “Raya” is undoubtedly a visual feast.