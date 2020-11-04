Reel brilliance: Gary International Black Film Festival goes virtual

Thematic diversity has always been a focus in the films chosen to be part of The Gary International Black Film Festival.
This year the fest not only celebrates its 10th anniversary but it becomes a virtual event. The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) kicks off Nov. 7 and runs through Nov. 20.
"We're certainly excited to celebrate our 10th anniversary," said Karen Toering, founder of GIBFF. Toering said fest planners were all set to celebrate in grand style this year but then "Covid hit."
So, the event had to go virtual.
Toering said festival planners actually began offering special screenings titled Virtual Gary early this past spring which helped them get ready for the larger virtual fest they would present.
"Through Virtual Gary we invited people to come and watch a movie (online) with us," she said. "Virtual Gary helped us bring the audience around in a virtual way."
When Toering started the fest a decade ago she wanted to celebrate film, showcase the diversity of the art and make a variety of great movies available to the Gary community and other Northwest Indiana communities.
Toering said the fest has always been a three-day event. This year it expands to 10 days.
During a past interview, Toering said the idea for the fest came about because she wanted to have a way to celebrate cultural enrichment in Gary and to be able to tell and promote engaging stories.
Toering said having the fest go virtual is definitely "expanding" the audience. "Originally it was just for our Gary family and people from the Region," Toering said. "There are no boundaries now," Toering said, adding that people from across the U.S. and other countries can easily see the films online.
"We will do a brick and mortar festival when we're on the other side of this (pandemic)," Toering said. But for now, the virtual festival is the way to celebrate their 10th anniversary milestone.
The theme of GIBFF is Black Brilliance and more than 50 films will be screened. Toering said virtual roundtables and post screening discussions will take place over the 10 days as well.
Films being screened showcase a variety of topics. They include everything from documentaries and dramas to comedy and horror.
Among film highlights will be "Nationtime: Gary," about the 1972 Black Political Convention in Gary; "The Wind Down"; "Devil's Pie,"; "Skin"; and "Thee Debauchery Ball."
When choosing films to watch online, Toering said viewers will have a 48-hour period to finish watching a movie making it flexible for virtual attendees.
Among interesting panel discussions during the fest, there will also be a discussion called ""Above The Line: Cinematographers Are The Light of the Industry," one titled "Black Women Brilliance: Filmmaking While Black and Woman" and another titled "That Time 10,000 People Came to Gary:Organizing the 1972 Black National Political Convention."
For more information, prices, the complete schedule of films and other events, visit garyblackfilmfest.com.
