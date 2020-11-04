Reel brilliance: Gary International Black Film Festival goes virtual

Toering said having the fest go virtual is definitely "expanding" the audience. "Originally it was just for our Gary family and people from the Region," Toering said. "There are no boundaries now," Toering said, adding that people from across the U.S. and other countries can easily see the films online.

"We will do a brick and mortar festival when we're on the other side of this (pandemic)," Toering said. But for now, the virtual festival is the way to celebrate their 10th anniversary milestone.

The theme of GIBFF is Black Brilliance and more than 50 films will be screened. Toering said virtual roundtables and post screening discussions will take place over the 10 days as well.

Films being screened showcase a variety of topics. They include everything from documentaries and dramas to comedy and horror.

Among film highlights will be "Nationtime: Gary," about the 1972 Black Political Convention in Gary; "The Wind Down"; "Devil's Pie,"; "Skin"; and "Thee Debauchery Ball."

When choosing films to watch online, Toering said viewers will have a 48-hour period to finish watching a movie making it flexible for virtual attendees.