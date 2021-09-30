Reel diversity: Gary International Black Film Festival rolls into NWI

Movie fans will find much to absorb, enjoy and also learn from during the upcoming Gary International Black Film Festival.

The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF), which is celebrating its 11th year, will be held Oct. 8-10 in Gary.

"We'll have a hybrid festival where we'll be offering some live events and also opportunities for seeing films online," said Karen Toering, GIBFF founder.

Last year, while the pandemic was in full force, the festival had to go virtual. Toering said it's good to be back live for a few festival events but the majority of films screened will be online.

Eleven years ago when GIBFF began, Toering's aim was to celebrate the diverse art of film and bring great works to the Gary community.

This year's fest will again offer an eclectic roster of movies, panel discussions (some will be virtual) and an online awards ceremony.

More than 50 films will be featured this year. A variety of full-length features as well as shorts will be seen.

Toering said a highlight of this year's festival will be an appearance by and celebration of acclaimed director Deon Taylor, who hails from Gary. Taylor will be a guest host of the fest.