Reel vision: Chicago Southland International Film Festival set to begin

Young said the fest is celebrating its fourth year.

"We're excited to be bringing high quality independent films to the Chicago Southland and to be adding to the rich cultural landscape," he said.

The genres featured in the fest run the gamut from comedy and horror to drama, sci-fi and more.

"We continue to have great submissions from across the globe," Young said. Viewers can see short films from various countries, Young said. They include everywhere from Luxembourg and India to Australia and Poland.

According to Patterson, “It’s exhilarating to come out of the 2020 virtual world with a hybrid concept this year: entertaining folks in the comfort of their own homes as well as hosting a live, in-person weekend of screenings, and Q&As, including a VIP Filmmaker’s Reception."

Young said one of the highlighted shorts this year will be "Roots" by Alex Pavloski of the Homewood-Flossmoor area. "Roots" highlights the life cycle of plants in a unique and creative way.

Young's hope is that audiences "walk away from the film festival with a new appreciation for filmmaking and the art of film."