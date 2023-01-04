Reels of Sundance: Film Fest offers live and online offerings

One of the world's acclaimed film festivals will begin soon with live and online events.

The Sundance Film Festival, which is a project of The Sundance Institute, runs from Jan. 19 to 29. The fest will be held in Park City, Utah, Salt Lake City and online.

The prestigious festival got its start as The Utah/U.S. Film Festival in 1978 in Salt Lake City and was presented by founders Sterling Van Wagenen, John Earle and Cirina Hampton Catania with actor Robert Redford in the role of board chairman. The fest was later held at The Sundance Resort in the Wasatch Mountains near Provo, Utah, which was owned by Redford. In 1981, the event moved to Park City.

The Sundance Film Festival has long been known for featuring groundbreaking movies, diverse content and interesting indie fare.

“Maintaining an essential place for artists to express themselves, take risks, and for visionary stories to endure and entertain is distinctly Sundance,” said Robert Redford, Sundance Institute Founder and President, in a recent press release from the fest. “The Festival continues to foster these values and connections through independent storytelling. We are honored to share the compelling selection of work at this year’s Festival from distinct perspectives and unique voices.”

In past years, a variety of award-winning and popular movies emerged from The Sundance Film Festival. They include "CODA," "Summer of Soul..or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised," "Won't You Be My Neighbor," "Little Miss Sunshine," "Reservoir Dogs" and others.

More than 100 films representing 23 countries will be featured during this year's fest.

Among engaging documentaries will be "Little Richard: I Am Everything," "Still: A Michael J. Fox Story," "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," "Judy Blume Forever" and more.

Also included on the roster of diverse films are titles such as "Fair Play," "Theater Camp," "Cat Person," "The Pod Generation," "Polite Society," "Food and Country," "Magazine Dreams," "Sometimes I Think About Dying" and "Murder in Big Horn."

FYI: Film fans interested in the movies featured at this year's festival may visit sundance.org to learn about the event, see the schedule and purchase ticket packages or individual film tickets. A selection of films wwill be available for online viewing beginning Jan. 24.