Region native's screenplay featured on Chicago Comedy Film Festival site this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hammond native Bridie Jurasevich is honored to have her comedic screenplay starring as one of the projects featured in The Chicago Comedy Film Festival.

Jurasevich' work "Boarding: Greetings from the 4th Dimension" will be featured on The Chicago Comedy Film Festival's website through Saturday. See it at chicagocomedyfilmfestival.com. The writer said the festival became a virtual event due to the current pandemic. The event continues through Saturday.

The screenplay, which she describes as a "dark comedy" that satirizes trends in pop culture, politics and more, was written in 2018 when she attended the Harold Ramis School at Second City. After finishing the program she was awarded a writing fellowship. Jurasevich, who now lives in Chicago, is a graduate of Hammond's Gavit High School and Indiana University in Bloomington.

"Boarding" won Best Comedy Screenplay from festival organizers and was awarded a table read during the fest.

Jurasevich, 30, said she produced the reading for the website and it's a "cross between a radio play and a staged reading." She plays a bit part in it and others with a featured part in the reading are Kandice Barreda, John Charles McLaughlin and Andrew Lawrence Renslow. Tom Novak also helped with the music.