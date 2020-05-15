Region native's screenplay featured on Chicago Comedy Film Festival site this week

Hammond native Bridie Jurasevich is honored to have her comedic screenplay starring as one of the projects featured in The Chicago Comedy Film Festival.
Jurasevich' work "Boarding: Greetings from the 4th Dimension" will be featured on The Chicago Comedy Film Festival's website through Saturday. See it at chicagocomedyfilmfestival.com. The writer said the festival became a virtual event due to the current pandemic. The event continues through Saturday.
The screenplay, which she describes as a "dark comedy" that satirizes trends in pop culture, politics and more, was written in 2018 when she attended the Harold Ramis School at Second City. After finishing the program she was awarded a writing fellowship. Jurasevich, who now lives in Chicago, is a graduate of Hammond's Gavit High School and Indiana University in Bloomington.
"Boarding" won Best Comedy Screenplay from festival organizers and was awarded a table read during the fest.
Jurasevich, 30, said she produced the reading for the website and it's a "cross between a radio play and a staged reading." She plays a bit part in it and others with a featured part in the reading are Kandice Barreda, John Charles McLaughlin and Andrew Lawrence Renslow. Tom Novak also helped with the music.
"Boarding" has also won other awards in the festival arena including Best Dark Comedy Screenplay at The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival and accolades in the feature length writing competition at The Austin Comedy Short Film Fest. It also was named a "Second Rounder" at The Austin Film Festival in the writing competition category.
The writer said she hopes to turn the screenplay into a movie in the future.
About the art of comedy, Jurasevich said, "I believe that comedy can function on many levels. It can serve as social commentary that is at once absurd and poignant, challenging and comforting. Much of the time, I think comedy is catharsis. Satire takes the present moment and heightens or turns up the volume and sometimes it has a really silly way of predicting the madness to come."
