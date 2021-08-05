'Respect' movie screening a fundraiser for ECIER

Movie fans will have the opportunity to attend a new film screening for a good cause next week.

A red carpet movie premier of "Respect" will be held at AMC Theater at Southlake Mall, Merrillville on Aug. 11. The event is a fundraiser for ECIER Foundation. The movie is about "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin and stars Jennifer Hudson.

"This will be a great event for our attendees," said Chareice White, founder and chairman of the board of ECIER Foundation. She said the foundation has presented movie screenings in the past. Movies are always those which are family friendly, she added.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit organization which was created "to educate, empower and equip youth to realize their potential and achieve their dreams."

White said the foundation offers various programs, workshops, incentives and scholarship opportunities for the students it helps.

"Our students were recently on the third edition of "Good Morning America" which is "GMA3," White said, adding she was proud of the accomplishments of the students in the ECIER Foundation programs.

White started the foundation eight years ago. The acronym ECIER stands for "Educate, Create, Innovate, Entrepreneur and Relationships."