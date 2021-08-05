 Skip to main content
'Respect' movie screening a fundraiser for ECIER
Pictured are students in an ECIER Foundation workshop.

Movie fans will have the opportunity to attend a new film screening for a good cause next week.

A red carpet movie premier of "Respect" will be held at AMC Theater at Southlake Mall, Merrillville on Aug. 11. The event is a fundraiser for ECIER Foundation. The movie is about "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin and stars Jennifer Hudson.

Giovanni Taliaferro, the Director of Memorabilia Design for Hard Rock International, gave a guided tour of music memorabilia tied to the Jackson family on Wednesday.

"This will be a great event for our attendees," said Chareice White, founder and chairman of the board of ECIER Foundation. She said the foundation has presented movie screenings in the past. Movies are always those which are family friendly, she added.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit organization which was created "to educate, empower and equip youth to realize their potential and achieve their dreams."

White said the foundation offers various programs, workshops, incentives and scholarship opportunities for the students it helps.

"Our students were recently on the third edition of "Good Morning America" which is "GMA3," White said, adding she was proud of the accomplishments of the students in the ECIER Foundation programs.

White started the foundation eight years ago. The acronym ECIER stands for "Educate, Create, Innovate, Entrepreneur and Relationships."

Students have worked on television shows in Gary and other creative endeavors.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The foundation has partnered with Peoples Bank, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, NIPSCO and Ameristar Casino to present the movie event.

Guests who attend the premier will walk a red carpet and during the movie will receive popcorn and a soft drink.

FYI: The "Respect" red carpet movie event will be held at AMC Theater at Southlake Mall in Merrillville on Aug. 11. Doors open at 6 p.m with movie at 7 p.m. Tickets are $66 per person. To purchase tickets, visit ecier.org. Call 219-334-7690.

